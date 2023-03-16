HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

