HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

