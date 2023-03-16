HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

