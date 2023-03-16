HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.