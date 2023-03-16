HC Wainwright Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.