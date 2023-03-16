HC Wainwright Lowers Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target to $26.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 414.85% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 79,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,462. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.