HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of CANF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,357. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

