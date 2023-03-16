HC Wainwright Trims Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Target Price to $7.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 397,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.51.
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
