HC Wainwright Trims Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Target Price to $7.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 397,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 17.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

