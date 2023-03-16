HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $283.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $7.49 on Thursday, reaching $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,204. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

