Head-To-Head Contrast: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Carver Bancorp $30.22 million 0.57 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -9.43% -11.67% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

