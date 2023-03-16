Head-To-Head Survey: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and Its Competitors

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -3.37% -0.94% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,275.87% 4.84% -3.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -9.87 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.76 billion $231.82 million 3.35

Analyst Recommendations

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 98 892 1769 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 44.24%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

