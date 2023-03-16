Head-To-Head Survey: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) vs. Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 46.06 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -1.80

Intuitive Machines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.44%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 939.60%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Virgin Orbit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

