Headinvest LLC Trims Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBHC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.