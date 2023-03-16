Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Acquires 9,620 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heartland Express alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 229,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.