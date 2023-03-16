Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Buys $527,194.02 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

