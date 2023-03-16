Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,483 shares of company stock worth $894,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,370. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

