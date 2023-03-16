Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel Purchases 4,002 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

