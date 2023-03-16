Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

