Helium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.52 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $271.49 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00007976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,690,177 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

