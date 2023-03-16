Helium (HNT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00007844 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $273.48 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001534 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00403015 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.09 or 0.27241132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,723,297 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.