HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at €17.51 ($18.82) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €19.21 ($20.66) and a 12-month high of €46.92 ($50.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.