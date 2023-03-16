Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 40,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.