Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HCCI opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $830.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.