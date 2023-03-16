Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $751,790.20 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $751,790.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,160,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,209.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
HGBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,999. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Global
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
Featured Stories
