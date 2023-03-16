Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

