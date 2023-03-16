Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00020195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.43 million and $310,327.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00032444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00212982 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.31 or 1.00029687 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96908294 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,554.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

