Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 682,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $285.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Heron Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

