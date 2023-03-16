Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $16.00. Hesai Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 118,969 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSAI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Hesai Group Stock Down 3.3 %
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hesai Group (HSAI)
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.