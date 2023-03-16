HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.1 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.