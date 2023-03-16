HI Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $615,455.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00031713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00209765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,759.63 or 0.99917434 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01282493 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $699,973.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

