High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM) Insider Buys A$15,600.00 in Stock

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM – Get Rating) insider Harpreet (Sonu) Cheema acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,600.00 ($10,400.00).
High-Tech Metals Price Performance
