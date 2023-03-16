Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.41

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 67008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

