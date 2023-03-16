Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.41

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 67008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.