Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

