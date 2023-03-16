Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HIFS opened at $236.11 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $355.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day moving average is $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $507.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.