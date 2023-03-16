Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.85

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.85 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 70.35 ($0.86). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.85), with a volume of 1,961,579 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £337.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.86.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

