Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $133.88 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $133.88 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.94 or 0.00040805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,472,319 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.