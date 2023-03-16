Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

