Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 10,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 1,435,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

