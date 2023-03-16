Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

