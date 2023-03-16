Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUFAF stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
