Huize (HUIZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

Huize Price Performance

HUIZ opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Further Reading

