HUNT Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.02 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $79.02 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.