Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Sells £54,363.96 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £54,363.96 ($66,257.11).
Hunting Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 230 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.36 million, a PE ratio of 11,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Hunting PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.29.
Hunting Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
