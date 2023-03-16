Huntington Bancshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,603 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average volume of 3,055 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,519,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,534,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.