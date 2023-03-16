Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 577,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,472. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

