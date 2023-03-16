Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 577,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,472. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

