hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.81 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.22). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,012,735 shares changing hands.

hVIVO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.05.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

