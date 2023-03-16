Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,445,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 4,189,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.2 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment prrovides delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

