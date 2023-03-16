Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 208,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

