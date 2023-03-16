ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $195.44 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $195.44 million and $9.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,233,611 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,208,161.4529434 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20164475 USD and is down -11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $13,357,560.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

