Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDR traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €5.00 ($5.38). 21,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52 week low of €4.60 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of €12.48 ($13.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Separately, TheStreet cut Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

