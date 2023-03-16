IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Spence Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 5.9% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $464.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

